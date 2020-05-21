Napa man arrested in connection with $76,000 in credit card fraud, released after four hours

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Napa Police have announced the arrest of a former hotel employee in connection with several months of fraudulent purchases using stolen credit card numbers.

At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officers arrested Matthew Jacob Prieto, 30, at a home in the 1100 block of Napa Street. He was booked into the Napa County jail on six felony counts, including identity theft, forgery, commercial burglary and embezzlement, but was released after four hours due to California' suspension of bail for some offenses to lessen jail crowding during the coronavirus epidemic, police reported in a news release.

While working in a Napa hotel in late 2019, Prieto stole credit card data and personal information of more than 200 guests, Napa Police said. Over the next six months, he and several unnamed co-conspirators used the pilfered data to make fraudulent purchases totaling more than $76,000 at businesses in Napa, Yountville, Suisun City and online, according to the department, which said he an his associates also traveled to Las Vegas and Hawaii using victims' credit cards.

In most cases, Prieto gave out stolen card numbers over the phone, then went to a business to pick up purchased items, according to police. He also attempted to use credit card data to pay rent and electrical bills, police said.