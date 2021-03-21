Napa man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Solano County

The California Highway Patrol had arrested a Napa man in connection with a fatal collision that occurred last week in Solano County.

Marcos Manuel Guzman, 47, was initially arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a suspended license on March 12.

On Friday, he was rearrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after the CHP linked him to a fatal hit-and-run collision that had occurred on the same night of his initial arrest.

On March 12 at 6:42 p.m., the CHP was notified of a possible DUI driver on Abernathy Road and Mankas Corner Road.

Responding officers located a Lexus with front-end damage on Rockville Road, and the driver, identified as Guzman, was arrested.

At the time, officers were not aware Guzman was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

The next morning, the CHP was notified of a fatal hit-and-run collision that had occurred on Abernathy Road north of Andrews Lane.

The victim, a 60-year-old man, had been riding an ATV when he was struck by a passing vehicle, according to the CHP.