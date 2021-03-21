Napa man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Solano County

The California Highway Patrol had arrested a Napa man in connection with a fatal collision that occurred last week in Solano County.
Marcos Manuel Guzman, 47, was initially arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a suspended license on March 12.
On Friday, he was rearrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after the CHP linked him to a fatal hit-and-run collision that had occurred on the same night of his initial arrest.
On March 12 at 6:42 p.m., the CHP was notified of a possible DUI driver on Abernathy Road and Mankas Corner Road.
Responding officers located a Lexus with front-end damage on Rockville Road, and the driver, identified as Guzman, was arrested.
At the time, officers were not aware Guzman was involved in a collision with another vehicle.
The next morning, the CHP was notified of a fatal hit-and-run collision that had occurred on Abernathy Road north of Andrews Lane.
The victim, a 60-year-old man, had been riding an ATV when he was struck by a passing vehicle, according to the CHP.
Investigators were able to link the hit-and-run to the damage that had occurred to the suspect's vehicle.
Guzman, who had been released following his initial arrest, was rearrested on Friday in connection with the fatal hit-and-run.
WATCH NOW: HOW TO AVOID PICKPOCKETS
FROM THE ARCHIVES: MOST READ REGISTER CRIME BRIEFS OF 2019
Most-read Napa County crime briefs of 2019
These 10 crime items received the most page views on the Napa Valley Register website from our online readers in 2019.
May 27, 2019: Napa police arrested a man in connection with a 911 call from a woman who said she had been assaulted at the BottleRock music fe…
Feb. 18, 2019: The Napa County Sheriff’s Office reported that a deputy fatally shot an armed motorist in the south county after the driver fir…
Feb. 1, 2019: The death of a 54-year-old Napa man who was discovered injured on the Vine Trail in central Napa is being investigated as a homi…
Aug. 6, 2019: The driver who led a police pursuit through the streets of Napa, ending in a car wreck and the death of his passenger, was arres…
No. 5: Napa Police: Second teenager arrested for trying to thwart investigation into school shooting plot
Jan. 10, 2019: Detectives with the Napa Police Department say they arrested a 13-year-old River Middle School student after they say he tried …
May 10, 2019: Two Vallejo sisters were arrested after attacking a woman who was with her 5-year-old daughter inside the Walmart in American Ca…
June 27, 2019: A Napa man was arrested after undercover detectives delivered the drug ecstasy to his house, the Napa Special Investigations Bu…
Oct. 5, 2019: A Napa man was arrested after he allegedly looked through a woman’s window, and had pictures on his phone of her and a child’s g…
May 11, 2019: Four adults were arrested after stealing more than $10,000 of merchandise from Napa's Home Depot and hitting an employee with th…
No. 10: 3 people arrested after racking up $15,000 bill at Napa resort with stolen credit cards reported stolen
Nov. 19, 2019: Napa County Sheriff's deputies arrested three guests at the Carneros Inn and Spa after they attempted to pay a $15,000 bill wit…