A Napa man has been arrested in connection with a former girlfriend's complaints of harassment, according to police.
Officers were sent to a home in the 600 block of South Jefferson Street at about 12:10 p.m. Friday in response to a burglary report, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. Although the report of a break-in was unfounded, police found 28-year-old Jesus Manuel Salcedo at the residence, showing apparent signs of being under the influence of drugs, Walund said.
Salcedo originally was detained on suspicion of a misdemeanor count of possessing a methamphetamine pipe, but later was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of felony stalking, according to Walund.
The felony allegation stems from allegations by Salcedo's ex-girlfriend, who told police Salcedo had twice tried to enter her home, followed her around in public despite her order that he stay away, and called her phone more than 30 times a day, Walund said.