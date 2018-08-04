A 20-year-old Napa man who allegedly set several small fires at Redwood Middle School last Monday was arrested Friday after being recognized on the school’s surveillance video, according to Napa Police.
Police said the surveillance video shows Junior Manuel Cantera, a former student at the school, using a flip-style lighter to set a trashcan on fire, causing about $400 in damage. A nearby bench was also damaged, police said.
Cantera voluntarily met with officers for an interview on Friday and was arrested. He was booked at the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony arson.
Police said school was not in session at the time.