Napa man arrested on suspicion of Santa Rosa home invasion

A Napa man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a home invasion robbery in Santa Rosa last month that left a victim with serious injuries and a second suspect dead.

Ian Hermel, 18, was arrested by Napa police officers at his home Saturday afternoon. He was transferred to Sonoma County Jail on Monday, where he was booked on suspicion of felony robbery and a gang enhancement, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

The suspected gang member was one of three men suspected of rushing into a West Third Street home in Santa Rosa in the early hours of Jan. 21, and kicking and beating the man there while demanding he turn over items from his home, authorities said.

One of the men who invaded the home was armed with a shotgun, police said.

A woman, identified by police as Olivia Elcock, 19, of Kelseyville, was working with the three men to rob the West Third Street resident after connecting with him on a dating app and arranging to meet, police said.

At one point during the home invasion and subsequent attack, the resident armed himself with a knife and used it to stab Jedediah Boncutter, 18, of Kelseyville, authorities said.