A Napa man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a child younger than 14, police say.
On Tuesday, a student told their school counselor that the man had sexually abused her for years, according to the Napa Police Department. Police said they investigated the incident and learned about a second alleged victim. No other information was given.
On Wednesday night, Samuel James Cereda, 36, was found and arrested at his San Francisco workplace, with the help of the Napa Special Investigations Bureau and San Francisco Police Department Special Victims Unit, police say.
You have free articles remaining.
Police say Cereda was arrested on suspicion of charges related to: 11 felony counts of intercourse with a minor for more than three years, 11 felony counts of rape by force or fear, six felony counts of oral copulation with a person younger than 14 years with force of fear, six felony counts of performing a lewd or lascivious act on a child younger than 14 with force, 10 felony counts of performing a lewd or lascivious act on a child younger than 14 and a felony count of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
He is held in Napa County jail without bail.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Dustin Dodd at ddodd@cityofnapa.org or 707-257-9568.