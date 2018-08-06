A man who was hospitalized after a high-speed Napa Police chase early Saturday morning has been identified as Cody David Johnson, 25, of Napa, Lt. Brian Campagna reported Monday.
Johnson crashed his car following police pursuit from Napa to American Canyon shortly around 2 a.m., police said. He had to be subdued using a K9 that bit him on the arm, police said.
Police had been looking for Johnson after being called to a suspected domestic violence incident on Brown Street, according to police.
Johnson was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment, then transferred to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento where he was reported in fair condition Monday.
Police said criminal charges are pending.