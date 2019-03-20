Napa Police identified the man accused of throwing bottle shards at passing motorists Tuesday afternoon as Barry Christopher Rizzotti, 48, of Napa.
Rizzotti was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of throwing objects at vehicles, a felony, and two misdemeanors: public intoxication and resisting arrest.
The booking was delayed for five hours so that Rizzotti could be medically cared for, police said.
The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Main Street south of Central Avenue. An officer observed a shirtless, barefoot man breaking bottles and hurling the shards toward passing vehicles.
Rizzotti ran into his apartment on 2400 block of Main and refused to come out. Police said he tore his apartment apart, then eventually came out, but wouldn't comply with instruction.
Oficers fired a non-lethal beanbag projectile at him, police said, and released a K-9.
Rizzotti made it back into his apartment before the dog got to him, police said. He eventually dragged himself through a window and was taken into custody without further incident.