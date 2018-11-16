A Napa man was convicted Thursday of five felony crimes related to injuring a partner, making threats, false imprisonment and trying to convince a victim that they shouldn't report a crime.
In a separate case, Edward Joseph McCullough, 47, was also convicted of eight misdemeanors such as vandalism, battery, disobeying a court order and resisting arrest, according to a statement released Thursday by the Napa County District Attorney's office. Napa County Superior Court Judge Mark S. Boessenecker rendered the verdicts which could come with a sentence of nearly 14 years in state prison.
An attorney for McCullough could not be reached late Thursday afternoon for comment.
Law enforcement and witnesses to the abuse testified against McCullough, who was accused of repeatedly abusing a person he has been dating for less than a year, according to the statement.
McCullough next faces a sentencing hearing on Jan. 11.