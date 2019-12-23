Following a five-day jury trial in Napa County Superior Court, Wendell Coleman, 43, was convicted Friday of felony corporal injury on an intimate partner, felony false imprisonment by violence, felony vandalism, and violations of a court order on three separate occasions, the Napa County District Attorney's office reported.
The charges stemmed from a 2017 incident in which Coleman became irate at his then domestic partner and mother of his child, according to the DA's news release. He was arrested by Napa County Sheriff's deputies.
Coleman vandalized items in their home, blocked the victim from freely moving about their home and later, grabbed her by the face causing numerous cuts and bruises from his use of violence, and pushed her onto the floor. These events took place in the presence of the couple’s infant child, the DA's office said.
The victim was so terrorized that she urinated on herself, according to prosecutors. The defendant had been served with a restraining order that he violated on multiple occasions.
District Attorney Allison Haley, who directly oversees her office's Family Violence Unit, said, “The phrase ‘domestic violence’ fails to capture the terror survivors describe when they recount their relationships and the acts of violence that bring them to a courtroom.
"To live in a home where a partner, parent or loved one is the biggest threat to life, safety and tranquility is a type of psychological stress and trauma that can be difficult to capture or communicate to a jury. It is affecting Napa’s families, neighbors, friends and most acutely, Napa’s children.”
Judge Elia Ortiz presided over the trial. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 30 at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. G.
