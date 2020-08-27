Napa man dies 2 days after alleged DUI crash near Petaluma

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 29-year-old Napa man died early Thursday after a suspected DUI crash near Petaluma two days earlier, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded at 5:41 a.m. Tuesday to a head-on crash reported on Adobe Road near Sonoma Mountain Parkway and arrived to find a Toyota Camry and Ford C-Max both with major damage.

Brian Chastain was driving the Toyota west on Adobe Road and, for some reason, abruptly turned to the left into the path of the eastbound Ford driven by a 34-year-old Petaluma man, causing the head-on crash, CHP officials said.

Both drivers were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries, and investigators determined Chastain was under the influence of drugs. He succumbed to his injuries early Thursday morning, according to the CHP.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the CHP's Santa Rosa-area office at (707) 588-1400.

