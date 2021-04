A driver suffering a possible medical condition died Friday after his car ran off Monticello Road at Vichy Avenue and struck a fence, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP said Bruce Overton, 72, was driving east on Monticello Road at 5:20 p.m. when his Toyota Prius left the roadway.

Overton was transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center by ambulance. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital, the CHP said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, the CHP said.