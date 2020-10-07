Napa man dies after Monday's officer-involved shooting

The Napa County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday morning that the motorist who was shot Monday night by a sheriff's deputy has died.
Juan Adrian Garcia, 47, of Napa died Tuesday at 8:35 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, the Sheriff's Office said.
Garcia was shot following a traffic stop shortly after 10 p.m. on Highway 221 at Kaiser Road when he exited his vehicle with one hand tucked behind his back and began walking toward the deputy, the Sheriff's Office said in its Tuesday afternoon news release.
The deputy reported that Garcia advanced aggressively toward him as he backed up, ignoring commands to show his hands. When he got unacceptably close, the deputy fired his gun, the Sheriff's Office said.
The deputy was wearing a body-worn camera, which was activated and captured the incident, the Sheriff's Office said. The video will be shared with the public early next week, according to the news release.
The Napa County Major Crimes Task Force is gathering facts on this incident. As part of protocol, the deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave. His name will be released at a later time, the Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office said its "condolences go out to Juan Garcia’s family members and friends."
In April 2019, the Register reported Garcia's arrest on suspicion of felony child endangerment after a two-vehicle crash the 600 block of Cabot Way.
Garcia’s 5-year-old son, who was a passenger in his father’s vehicle, was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center but was determined to be uninjured, Napa police said.
Police booked Garcia into the Napa County jail for investigation of child endangerment, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and driving without a license.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.