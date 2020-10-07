Napa man dies after Monday's officer-involved shooting

The Napa County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday morning that the motorist who was shot Monday night by a sheriff's deputy has died.

Juan Adrian Garcia, 47, of Napa died Tuesday at 8:35 p.m. at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, the Sheriff's Office said.

Garcia was shot following a traffic stop shortly after 10 p.m. on Highway 221 at Kaiser Road when he exited his vehicle with one hand tucked behind his back and began walking toward the deputy, the Sheriff's Office said in its Tuesday afternoon news release.

The deputy reported that Garcia advanced aggressively toward him as he backed up, ignoring commands to show his hands. When he got unacceptably close, the deputy fired his gun, the Sheriff's Office said.

The deputy was wearing a body-worn camera, which was activated and captured the incident, the Sheriff's Office said. The video will be shared with the public early next week, according to the news release.