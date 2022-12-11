Napa man dies in single-car wreck on Hagen Road

A 39-year-old Napa man died from injuries suffered in a single-car crash Saturday evening, police reported.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Hagen Road, 500 yards east of the Silverado Trail, at about 5:35 p.m., according to Napa Police Sgt. Dominic DeGuilio. A Ford Focus heading west on Hagen left the roadway and struck an oak tree, DeGuilio said.

The driver and sole occupant was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to DeGuilio. His name was not immediately released, pending notification of relatives.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Sunday, although DeGuilio noted the wreck occurred after sunset and shortly after rain began falling in the Napa area.

