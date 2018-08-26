A couples’ fight early Sunday morning in a Napa home ended with a man’s arrest on multiple felony counts, police reported.
Officers were sent to the 1100 block of Pear Tree Lane at 1:37 a.m. when a caller reported a dispute between a man and woman at a home with three children present, according to Sgt. Todd Shulman.
In the course of the argument, the man poured soda and alcohol on the woman’s head, pushed her to the ground and sexually penetrated her by force and also bit her on one ear, Shulman said.
After the woman and her children left the house and locked themselves inside a vehicle, the man took a large fragment of a stone birdbath and smashed the vehicle’s windows, according to Shulman.
Police arrested the man, identified as 31-year-old Richard Mark Namahoe Ellis of Napa. He was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of felony sexual penetration digitally, assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence and child endangerment.