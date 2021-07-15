Napa man faces sex assault allegation after domestic dispute, according to police

A Napa man faces an allegation of sexual assault following a domestic dispute in which he followed a woman in his vehicle, according to police.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!
Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a disturbance in the 2700 block of Pine Street, where a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man she was living with, Sgt. Aaron Medina said in an email. The man, identified by police as 25-year-old Juan Ruiz Rangel, also damaged the victim’s phone and threatened to kill her if she tried to call police, according to Medina.
The woman was able to flee the home, but was then followed by Ruiz Rangel in a vehicle before reaching another home, where she called police, Medina said.
Ruiz Rangel was later detained in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue for investigation of sexual assault, domestic violence, violating a protective order, making a criminal threat, and vandalism. He was booked into the Napa County jail, where he also was being held on a warrant for three counts of domestic violence in January against the same woman, according to Medina.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
The Napa County Coroner's Office has identified the man who drowned at Lake Berryessa on June 27.
Law enforcement officers pursued a man on a motorcycle during a nighttime chase across two counties.
Napa Police is investigating an assault that took place in a downtown parking lot.
Napa County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a drowned swimmer at Lake Berryessa.
A Livermore woman was arrested on a felony child endangerment count after a suspected DUI crash with a 3-year-old girl in her truck, according…
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!
Motorists were phoning 911 to report a motorist running red lights, running vehicles off the road, and nearly causing a head-on collision in t…
A Napa man was arrested after a confrontation at a Browns Valley park and a rock-throwing incident that caused a vehicle crash, according to police.
American Canyon police got a call from a resident who reported a car burglary in progress on Stetson Drive.
Napa Police officers disrupted an attempted burglary of a cannabis dispensary, arresting two men, according to the department.