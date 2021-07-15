 Skip to main content
Napa man faces sex assault allegation after domestic dispute, according to police

A Napa man faces an allegation of sexual assault following a domestic dispute in which he followed a woman in his vehicle, according to police.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a disturbance in the 2700 block of Pine Street, where a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man she was living with, Sgt. Aaron Medina said in an email. The man, identified by police as 25-year-old Juan Ruiz Rangel, also damaged the victim’s phone and threatened to kill her if she tried to call police, according to Medina.

The woman was able to flee the home, but was then followed by Ruiz Rangel in a vehicle before reaching another home, where she called police, Medina said.

Ruiz Rangel was later detained in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue for investigation of sexual assault, domestic violence, violating a protective order, making a criminal threat, and vandalism. He was booked into the Napa County jail, where he also was being held on a warrant for three counts of domestic violence in January against the same woman, according to Medina.

