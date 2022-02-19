Napa man gets fresh start at former motel housing

Five years ago, if you had told Daniel Coles that come 2022, he’d be sober, housed, and even have his own puppy, he probably never would have believed it.

Coles, 38, was addicted to methamphetamine for 17 years, he said. He’s been homeless, arrested numerous times, and spent time in jail for theft, drugs, and other charges.

“When I was getting high, I didn’t really care if I died or lived,” admitted Coles.

Today, that’s all changed.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Coles has been sober for more than two years, he said. And after living at the south Napa shelter, this past October he received a most welcome change: a room of his own with a roof over his head.

Coles is a resident of the Wine Valley Lodge complex at 200 S. Coombs St. in Napa.

The Wine Valley Lodge has been operated by Napa County since March 2020 for homeless housing under Project Roomkey — California’s homeless relief initiative created in the early stages of the pandemic — and for pandemic-related isolation and quarantines.

According to Jennifer Palmer, Napa County director of housing & homeless services, out of the 54 units, only five are currently available for Project Roomkey clients. The rest of the rooms are reserved for residents who require isolation during COVID surges.

Over the past months, motel occupancy has ranged from 100 percent to about 50 percent this past week.

The next big step is for a nonprofit called Burbank Housing to transition the Wine Valley Lodge into 54 units of permanent housing for the homeless.

Burbank Housing awarded $18.1 million to make Napa's Wine Valley Lodge into permeant supportive housing A Burbank Housing plan to transition Napa's Wine Valley Lodge into permanent supportive housing for homeless residents has received about $18.1 million from California's project Homekey initiative.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced that the city has been awarded more than $18.1 million for the project. Supportive services for all residents will include employment readiness services and educational support. See Sidebar.

Project Roomkey at the Wine Valley Lodge has been a success, said Palmer. Between April 2020 and June 2021, a total of 78 Project Roomkey clients participated. Of that, 52 moved into permanent housing. A total of 16 of the 78 exited the program without a housing placement.

Coles said that getting a room at the Wine Valley Lodge, “took a lot of stress off my shoulders.”

It meant “I don’t have to worry about where I’m going to lay my head at night,” or how to safely store food. He’s also able to better monitor his diabetes.

He has his own key and can come and go as he likes. He can keep snacks in his room or cook using a microwave or hot plate.

“It’s been a blessing,” said Coles. “The people who work here are extremely nice and helpful. They don’t look down on us because we’re homeless. They’re very supportive and understanding.”

Coles also cited the support of a friend named Harley Roth. Coles first met Roth when he was homeless and living at Kennedy Park.

“He saw something in me — that I did have some type of potential,” said Coles. Roth helped Coles get back on his feet after he got out of jail.

Today, the two are family, said Coles. “There isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for him.”

As with any community, there are rules at the Wine Valley Lodge. “Emotional support animals” are permitted. There is no charge to the residents to stay at the motel. Three meals a day are delivered.

However, because some of the residents have COVID, “out of an abundance of caution,” visitors are not currently allowed.

“We don’t want people getting exposed,” said Palmer.

Residents must agree to regular room inspections. Illegal drug use and smoking in the rooms are not allowed.

“The primary condition is engagement with an Abode Services housing navigator working on a housing plan to move them towards permanent housing,” said Palmer. “It’s a service-rich environment,” she said.

Coles is proud to be a success story.

“I was that dirty, rusty penny under the dirt that shined himself up,” he said. “I’m grateful for every opportunity that I’ve had (and) people that are willing to hire me after being addicted to drugs.” Coles works part-time for a local auto parts business. He also volunteers to help the homeless.

“I don’t have permanent housing right now, but life is better than what it was.”

That could change soon. Coles was recently was approved for a Section 8 housing voucher. Working with his Abode Services housing navigator, he’s applying for apartment homes.

Coles said he understands that some people experiencing homelessness might be reluctant to share deeply personal information with caseworkers or navigators who are essentially strangers.

Yes, “it may be uncomfortable, but if you want the services, it’s something you have to do,” he said. “If you really want something better for yourself, you’ll come to terms with it.

“As long as you are willing to put forth some type of effort, they will help you.”

Coles said he wanted to go public with his story “to let people know just because I have a past doesn’t mean I can’t change. Doesn’t mean I can’t be a productive person in society, which is what I’ve become.”

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.