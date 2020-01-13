A 73-year-old Napa man was hospitalized with major injuries from a collision Saturday morning on Imola Avenue and Penny Lane, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The CHP said Sivaneswari Yoganathan, driving a 2011 Honda CR-Z, made a left turn into a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Jason Yeakey, 39, of Napa.
Yoganathan was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with major injuries, the CHP said. Yeakey was not injured, according to the CHP.
Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be a factor, the CHP said.