Napa man injured in head-on crash on Highway 121

A Napa motorist was injured during the noon hour Monday when his car crossed over the solid double yellow lines into the path of a pickup truck on Highway 121 north of Wooden Valley Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

Brent Batter, 39, was traveling at an unsafe speed when he lost control of his car while coming out of a turn on Highway 121, the CHP. His vehicle crossed into the path of an oncoming pickup truck driven by Christopher Arend, 38, of Petaluma, the CHP said.

Batter sustained major injuries and was taken by ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment, the CHP said.

Arend was not injured, the CHP said.

Both vehicles sustained major damage. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the CHP said.