{{featured_button_text}}

A woman suffered injuries to her neck and stomach after a drunk driver hit her car Wednesday night in Browns Valley, police say.

The woman drove herself to the hospital, according to the Napa Police Department.

Police arrived at the scene of a two-car collision at McCormick Lane and Browns Valley Road at 10 p.m. The driver of one involved car appeared to be intoxicated and physically resisted when the officer tried to handcuff him, police say.

Mario Regalado, 28, was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center and cleared before officers booked him into Napa County jail shortly after midnight, according to police and jail booking records. He was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of driving under the influence and causing injury, and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, jail records show.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.