A woman suffered injuries to her neck and stomach after a drunk driver hit her car Wednesday night in Browns Valley, police say.
The woman drove herself to the hospital, according to the Napa Police Department.
Police arrived at the scene of a two-car collision at McCormick Lane and Browns Valley Road at 10 p.m. The driver of one involved car appeared to be intoxicated and physically resisted when the officer tried to handcuff him, police say.
Mario Regalado, 28, was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center and cleared before officers booked him into Napa County jail shortly after midnight, according to police and jail booking records. He was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of driving under the influence and causing injury, and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, jail records show.