A pedestrian struck and killed by a car late last week near Sonoma State University was identified as a 44-year-old Petaluma woman, the Sonoma County Coroner's Office said Monday.
Ishi Ayita Barron Smith was hit around 9:15 p.m. Thursday while crossing Petaluma Hill Road near Curtis Drive in Rohnert Park.
The CHP is investigating the crash, but initial reports indicated she had been walking in traffic and running in front of passing cars minutes before being hit by a Dodge Durango, driven by Damien Mons, 37, of Napa. The driver was not speeding or driving recklessly, according to CHP.
The collision happened just south of Sonoma State. The nearest crosswalk was two blocks away at East Cotati Avenue.
Petaluma Hill Road is a major rural thoroughfare east of Highway 101, connecting Santa Rosa and Petaluma.