A 34-year-old Napa man has been listed on Napa Valley Crime Stoppers on felony drug allegations that have led to the arrests of two other Napa residents, the county Sheriff’s Office announced.
Grant Anthony James is wanted on a county warrant on suspicion of maintaining a drug house and possessing cocaine and MDMA, a drug commonly called Ecstasy, with intent to sell, sheriff’s Sgt. Jon Thompson reported. James remained at large as of Sunday afternoon.
The charges stem from a June 24 warrant search of an apartment in the 2600 block of First Street, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies looking for Ryan Gerard Cruz, 32, on a drunken-driving warrant found him at the residence and also learned his roommate, 39-year-old Joel Michael Stephens, was inside. Stephens faced his own Napa County warrant on suspicion of cocaine sales and a probation violation, the agency said.
After detaining Stephens, the deputies saw signs of narcotics sales in the apartment and sought a search warrant, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The resulting search revealed 2 ounces of suspected cocaine, a half-ounce of suspected MDMA, $8,000 cash, and sales ledgers, scales and packaging material, the agency said.
Deputies later obtained a warrant for Cruz and James, and arrested Cruz Thursday at his Napa home on suspicion of maintaining a drug house.
Anyone with information on James’ whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. Tips may be called in at 800-450-9543 or texted to 274637, with NVCS at the beginning of the message.
Stephens, having been arrested after the June 24 search, was additionally charged on the drug den, cocaine and MDMA possession allegations as well as on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, the Sheriff’s Office said in its statement.