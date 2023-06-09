Garrison "Leif" Sandberg was in a fight for his life 12 years ago.

Sandberg, then 17, was a passenger in a drunk driving crash on graduation night in 2011. The truck he was riding in crashed on Dry Creek Road. Sandberg suffered a traumatic brain injury.

He was in a coma and then needed intensive rehabilitation. Doctors thought his plans to attend college, let alone graduate, were slim.

Today, Sandberg has happily proven them wrong.

On May 13, the Napan, now 29, graduated from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, with a double major in entrepreneurship and international business.

“I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” he said. Yes, it took more than a decade to complete the degrees, but “I’m really glad I got through it.”

His family, educators and medical team helped Sandberg create his life-saving rehabilitation program. It included a high school education plan from the Napa Valley Unified School District that provided him with digital books, scribes who wrote for him as he dictated, and time and a half for proctored tests. Later, he took classes through Napa Valley College.

That education took place at rehabilitation centers in Bakersfield and Emeryville. One of Sandberg’s bigger challenges is that his injury makes it hard to steady his hands, especially the right hand.

He also has double vision, hearing loss, a speech disorder called dysarthria that can make it harder for others to understand him, short-term memory issues, attention problems, and psychomotor speed deficiencies that affect his dexterity, strength, flexibility and speed of movement, said his mother Suzanne Sandberg. In addition, Sandberg has balance and walking issues due to paralysis on the right side of his body.

Eric and Suzanne Sandberg threw themselves into brain injury studies and causes.

It turned out that they already had some experience advocating for a disabled child. Their eldest son Drew Sandberg was diagnosed with autism and lives at home with the family. That made it easier for them to become an advocate for Leif, said his mother.

“Getting services is a spider web of actions and requests that were learned early on,” she said.

Eric Sandberg also joined the Brain Injury Association of California as a board member.

Through research, “we found that new theories supported the brain’s ability to reconnect, change and adapt after severe trauma,” said Suzanne Sandberg. "Neurons in the brain that are lost through injury can reconnect if you use your brain in ways that are challenging.”

Even though it was often exhausting, Leif Sandberg benefited from early forms of cognitive speech therapy, said his mother.

After earning qualifying scores on his SAT, Leif Sandberg was admitted to the University of Hawaii. He already had family connections to the islands, and just like for any other twentysomething, it sounded like fun, he said.

His next challenge was navigating a college campus and dorm life when nearly every other student around him was considered “able-bodied.”

It was “awesome,” said Sandberg, but attending classes in person, taking notes and proctored exams was difficult.

He was able to switch to a hybrid of online and in-person learning.

By taking a lesser load of classes each semester, and using tutors, support coaches and newer technology, he excelled, according to Suzanne Sandberg.

Sandberg set his sights on an entrepreneurship degree, which required classes such as calculus, statistics, accounting and finance.

That was in 2018. The next year Leif Sandberg announced, “If you’re going to do something, you might as well do it right.” He then took on a double major of international business and added learning Japanese to his résumé.

While in business school, he participated in many group presentations and collaborations, he said. One favorite was a Shark Tank-like competition for the Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship. Their product, an app called MenuMate, captured the menus of restaurants and provided people with information about their dietary restrictions.

While celebrating his accomplishment, he’s also nervous, said Sandberg. He’s applied for a number of jobs, including insurance sales and other such work, but isn’t sure in which direction he’ll go.

“Everyone asks, ‘What’s next?’” he said.

That’s the unknown.

Sandberg completed an internship with the California Department of Rehabilitation (DOR), which helps people with disabilities find jobs and careers. He also earned a certificate for working for nine months for the department under a grant offered by North Bay Regional Center and the DOR.

“This was a huge step towards self-independence,” which Sandberg said is his ultimate goal.

His dream job would be to open a combination skate, coffee and guitar shop – and ideally more than one.

“Before the accident, he loved to skateboard,” said Eric Sandberg. “That’s one thing he really, really misses.”

Leif Sandberg admits to frustration at times. He wishes he could drive, ride a bike and skateboard. But he can’t dwell on it.

Yes, living with his brain injury is difficult, but he has learned "to go with the flow.” Actually, life is pretty good, said Sandberg.

Suzanne Sandberg said she and her husband “are extremely proud” of their son and his efforts to succeed. “Ten years is a long grind, and it would be easy to lose interest and motivation,” she said.

She admitted that they originally thought that the double major would be too hard and tried to talk their son out of pursuing a business degree, “but he wanted the whole shebang, and plotted his way to achieve that. He was as excited about his classes in the last semester as he was in his first.”

“This story is important to share,” said Sandberg. With the support from the community, many professionals, and “love, patience and hard work,” her son prevailed.

“It’s not what you can’t do, it’s what you can,” Leif Sandberg said.

Despite the years that have passed since her son’s crash, Suzanne Sandberg said Leif's story remains “a strong reminder of the importance of not drinking and driving.” People of all ages need to understand the devastating effects of these accidents, she added.

That’s why Grad Nite events sponsored by the Napa school district continue to be so important. Sandberg recalled how she was recently speaking to some parents who have graduates this year, and they didn’t know about Grad Nite.

“You can never have enough awareness,” she said.

