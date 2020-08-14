Napa man punctures gas line while digging post hole

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man digging a fence post in his front yard punctured a gas line Thursday afternoon, requiring his neighbors to shelter in place for an hour until Pacific Gas & Electric repaired the line.

The Napa Fire Department responded to the 4 p.m. call on the 100 block of Brown Street.

Neighbors were asked to close their windows and stay indoors until the line was sealed off, said Fire Capt. Ty Becerra.

Becerra said the incident illustrated the need for people planning to dig near possible underground utilities to first call 811 to have their area checked for lines.

