Napa man punctures gas line while digging post hole

A man digging a fence post in his front yard punctured a gas line Thursday afternoon, requiring his neighbors to shelter in place for an hour until Pacific Gas & Electric repaired the line.
The Napa Fire Department responded to the 4 p.m. call on the 100 block of Brown Street.
Neighbors were asked to close their windows and stay indoors until the line was sealed off, said Fire Capt. Ty Becerra.
Becerra said the incident illustrated the need for people planning to dig near possible underground utilities to first call 811 to have their area checked for lines.
Watch Now: On the Napa River Trail with Carol and Gail
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.