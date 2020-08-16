Napa man remembers World War II on the eve of his 100th birthday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jim Crist’s job was to make sure that everyone could see that the Germans were taking a licking on the ground.

“We’d send cameras out there on airplanes and when they came back, we’d take (the film) out, develop the pictures,” he recalls of his service with the Eighth Air Force in World War II. “We’d take them to headquarters so they could see if they needed to go back and do more bombing.”

Crist, a 75-year Napa resident, turns 100 on Aug. 17. His grandchildren are planning a drive-by celebration to mark his centennial.

He still remembers his anger when he heard that the Japanese had attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. He immediately traded his quiet life on the family farm in Crescent, Oklahoma for the uncertainties of global war.

“I felt ‘we’ve got to go get ‘em, man, we’ve got to go get ‘em,’” he said in a telephone interview last week.

He’d grown up on his family’s 300-acre farm, which grew mostly wheat and featured his mother’s 200 egg-producing chickens. At the suggestion of his brother who was already in the military and stationed in San Antonio, Texas, he volunteered for the Army Air Corps, which later became the U.S. Air Force, so he could go train with his brother.