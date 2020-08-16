Napa man remembers World War II on the eve of his 100th birthday

Jim Crist’s job was to make sure that everyone could see that the Germans were taking a licking on the ground.
“We’d send cameras out there on airplanes and when they came back, we’d take (the film) out, develop the pictures,” he recalls of his service with the Eighth Air Force in World War II. “We’d take them to headquarters so they could see if they needed to go back and do more bombing.”
Crist, a 75-year Napa resident, turns 100 on Aug. 17. His grandchildren are planning a drive-by celebration to mark his centennial.
He still remembers his anger when he heard that the Japanese had attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. He immediately traded his quiet life on the family farm in Crescent, Oklahoma for the uncertainties of global war.
“I felt ‘we’ve got to go get ‘em, man, we’ve got to go get ‘em,’” he said in a telephone interview last week.
He’d grown up on his family’s 300-acre farm, which grew mostly wheat and featured his mother’s 200 egg-producing chickens. At the suggestion of his brother who was already in the military and stationed in San Antonio, Texas, he volunteered for the Army Air Corps, which later became the U.S. Air Force, so he could go train with his brother.
Instead of flying, however, he made use of his mechanical skills to join the ground crew, working mostly on the PT-1 and AT-6 trainers. He also trained as a photo tech, which is how he came to develop the film from the aerial surveys of bomb damage in Europe.
After training, he hopped across the country, from Texas to Colorado to New Jersey to Boston, then shipped out for England, where he spent three years at bases from which the mighty bombers and their smaller escort aircraft pounded the Axis relentlessly.
“I kept them flying,” he said. “It was no trouble – whenever something would break, we’d fix it.”
Crist took a few flights during the war, and even qualified for his “Sharpshooter” badge with the .50-caliber machine gun mounted on the AT-6 and many other U.S. aircraft.
But he had no appetite to join the dangerous business of flying bombers over enemy-enemy held territory.
“I didn’t want to go. I had seen films of men going down in circles to their deaths,” he said. “I figured it was better to go home.”
And he had plenty of reason to want to go home. In early 1942, he met a young woman named Jo Beth and married her. By the time the air war in Europe was reaching its climax in 1944 and ’45, he not only had a wife back home, but a new baby boy.
How they met still makes him laugh.
He was in San Antonio in training when he happened to see a bunch of girls in a car, with Jo Beth at the wheel, on Houston Street. He noticed the license tag was from his home state of Oklahoma.
“So I chased her down and the rest is history,” he said, chuckling.
“He said she was the most beautiful woman he had ever seen and so he made her pull over on the side of the road, (so) they were married just weeks later,” granddaughter Lisa Runyon says. “With nothing but 13 dollars and a broom to their name.”
By August of 1945, the war in Europe was over and Japan was surrendering. Crist boarded a freighter for home, and had a friend bring Jo Beth and the baby to Fort Sam Houston, in San Antonio, where they would be reunited.
It felt “pretty damned good” to be home, he says.
After the war, the couple settled in Napa, where Jo Beth had family.
Jim ran a Gulf gas station on Soscol Avenue until the early 1970s, and later a health food store. Jo Beth ran “Jo Beth’s Dress Shoppe” in downtown Napa, where Starbucks stands now.
Together they had three boys, who brought them nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Jo Beth died in 1997.
Today at 100, Crist is still sharp and vigorous, albeit a little hard of hearing. But he still remembers those men – both in his unit and classmates and friends from home – who died in that long-ago war.
“I think it was a waste,” he said, but the U.S. had no choice but to go to war. “They should still be here, but the Germans and the Japs came and they are gone.”
After Crist spoke with the Register by phone last week, granddaughter Runyon followed up with an email.
“My Grandad says, he himself was just another GI,” she wrote, “and that all the men who died are the real heroes and he wishes he could shake their hands and tell them thank you.”
