Napa man runs to encourage dialogue about social injustice

“I want him to know that I care and want to learn about the weight that he carries and that people are here to run beside him so he doesn’t have to carry it alone,” said Costanzo, a local elementary school teacher. “It’s so much more than just a weighted-vest run.”

Their running conversations have already made a difference in her life, she said.

“I started thinking what I could do to make a positive change,” said Costanzo. For example, her conversations with Coakley “inspired me to increase my books about diversity in my classroom library,” she said.

“He has encouraged me and inspired me to use my skills to let people know that their voice matters.”

Does Coakley ever get stares when he’s out running in his vest and hoodie?

Yes, he said. “I often do get funny looks,” but that can lead to more connections and conversations about racial injustice, he said. “My hopes are (they) want to learn and hear more” about why he’s doing what he is doing.

Has he ever been harassed or faced complaints? No, said Coakley, but “I would imagine it’s to come. That’s how life is unfortunately. If that’s the case, I’ll have a conversation.”