Roy Stone was 73 years old when he first met his brother.
Stone, the owner of Stone’s Sports Bar in River Park Shopping Center, was adopted by a Napa family at a young age. His late mother, who had a drinking problem and spent bouts of her life incarcerated, told him that she had two younger sons.
Stone tried finding his brothers years ago after his mother gave him a few potential last names, but nothing panned out.
“I just kind of said, ‘To heck with it, I don’t need that anyway,’” he said. “And here I am.”
Then Dana Barth, Jr., Stone’s cousin, took a DNA test through 23andme. Barth said he had lots of cousins, but an unfamiliar name popped up — Earl Boehm.
Barth searched Boehm’s name in Facebook and found he had a mutual friend with an Earl Boehm in Flagstaff, Arizona. Barth learned that Boehm had ties to Northern California and reached out to him.
Boehm, who is now 71, turned out to be Stone’s brother. Cousin Barth tried to coordinate a meetup last year, but it didn’t work out. This year, the brothers were able to connect at a Christmas party and toy drive at Stone’s Sports Bar.
“They’re both wonderful human beings,” Barth said. “I counted that as my biggest Christmas present.”
For Stone, the idea of meeting his brother made him nervous years ago. Now, Stone said he was excited to meet Boehm on Dec. 22.
“I’m still savoring that,” he said.
It’s unclear whether the pair are full- or half-brothers, but Stone said they look alike. The resemblance was even stronger between Boehm and one of Stone’s cousins.
Stone hopes to continue communicating with his brother, who is often hiking and out of reach. He said it may be hard to visit him often because Stone tries to spend as much time as possible with his grandchildren, but he looks forward to having one of his brothers in his life.
“I feel exhilarated that I do have a brother and I got to talk to him,” Stone said.