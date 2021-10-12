Napa man’s death Monday is county’s 99th connected to COVID-19

The death of a Napa city resident on Monday was the 99th in Napa County to result from the coronavirus, county health authorities announced Tuesday afternoon.

The most recent local casualty of COVID-19 was older than 65 and had not been vaccinated against the virus, according to Leah Greenbaum, county emergency services officer. The fatality was the first in the county to be linked to COVID-19 since Sept. 25, and the 94th such death of a county resident; five others who have died locally lived outside the county.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Eighteen new coronavirus cases were reported Tuesday on the county Health and Human Services agency’s informational website, bringing the local total to 12,702 since the pandemic’s emergence in early 2020. Fifteen people were being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and no local intensive care beds were available.

Napa County last week saw a leveling-off of a decline in COVID-19 infections that followed a mid-August peak driven by the virus’ faster-spreading Delta variant during the summer. From an August high of 324 new cases in a week, the county’s weekly infection count dropped to 148 during Sept. 24-30, but decreased by just one for Oct. 1-7.