Napa man’s February death is county’s 130th tied to COVID-19

Napa County’s coronavirus death toll reached 130 with the announcement of another fatality late last month.

A male resident of the city of Napa, who had not been vaccinated, succumbed to COVID-19 on Feb. 25, county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum said Monday. The man, who died within the county, was one of 124 county residents to die after contracting the virus, along with six non-county residents.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 infection levels are continuing to run far below the peaks from earlier in the winter as the spread of the virus’ more contagious Omicron variant was at its height, the county Health and Human Services agency said in its daily online update.

Last week’s cases per day – which are based on the actual dates when COVID-19 tests are taken – peaked at 36 on March 1, compared to high-water mark of 521 positive tests on Jan. 5.

Napa County also reported confirming 58 cases during the Saturday-to-Monday weekend, barely half the total of 102 during the previous weekend ending Feb. 28. The number of newly confirmed positive tests – which fell by half to 480 for the week ending Thursday – had dropped more slowly than cases-per-day during February, a trend county health officials attributed to delays in data reporting.

Fifteen people were being hospitalized in Napa County due to COVID-19, one less than on Friday.

Napa County’s share of residents receiving full vaccination against the coronavirus reached 80.9% as of Friday, with 326,666 doses given out, the county health department announced.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.