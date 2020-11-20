Napa man sentenced to 42 years in state prison for child molest

A 33-year-old Napa man was sentenced to 42 years in state prison Tuesday after pleading no contest in Napa Superior Court to an assortment of child molestation charges.

The defendant, Raul De Jesus Garcia, aka Ismael Deaquino, admitted sexual contact with a family member under the age of 14 between 2018 and 2019, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said in a news release.

The survivor was between 10 and 11 years old at the time of the molestations. The investigation into this case began after the survivor and her family reported the abuse to Child Welfare Services, which resulted in substantial criminal charges being filed in March, 2020, the District Attorney's Office said.

On Oct. 19, Garcia pleaded no contest to one count of Forcible Rape of a Child Under 14 years of Age, one count of Forcible Sodomy of a Child Under 14 years of Age, one count of Forcible Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child Under 14 years of Age, and one count of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 14 Years of Age.

In her impact statement, the survivor stated, “When I look at you, I see a monster, an abuser, a rapist, a drunk, and a fake. I can’t even look at you anymore,” according to the DA's news release.