Napa man sentenced to 43 years in state prison for continuous forcible child molest

Following a plea agreement, Jesus Alfredo Cruz, 44, was sentenced Tuesday to 43 years in state prison, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced.

Cruz was sentenced in Napa Superior Court by Judge Scott R.L. Young after pleading no contest in August to one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under age 14 as well as one count of forcible sodomy and two counts of forcible lewd and lascivious conduct with the child.

The convictions were the result of sexual abuse the defendant had with a family member between 2008 and 2015 in Napa County. The child was between 5 and 11 years old at the time of the molestations, the DA's Office said.

The investigation began after the survivor reported the abuse to a staff member at her school, which resulted in substantial criminal charges being filed in September of 2019. Napa Police Detective Garrett Smith led the investigation, while Sexual Assault Victim Services provided advocacy for the survivor.