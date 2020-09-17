Napa man sentenced to 43 years in state prison for continuous forcible child molest

Following a plea agreement, Jesus Alfredo Cruz, 44, was sentenced Tuesday to 43 years in state prison, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced.
Cruz was sentenced in Napa Superior Court by Judge Scott R.L. Young after pleading no contest in August to one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under age 14 as well as one count of forcible sodomy and two counts of forcible lewd and lascivious conduct with the child.
The convictions were the result of sexual abuse the defendant had with a family member between 2008 and 2015 in Napa County. The child was between 5 and 11 years old at the time of the molestations, the DA's Office said.
The investigation began after the survivor reported the abuse to a staff member at her school, which resulted in substantial criminal charges being filed in September of 2019. Napa Police Detective Garrett Smith led the investigation, while Sexual Assault Victim Services provided advocacy for the survivor.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kristen Orlando who commented, “Without the bravery and courage of the survivor to come forward we may have never known about this abuse. The survivor felt safe enough to disclose to someone at school, which is exactly what we want to see.
"The plea is the right result and I am hopeful that the survivor will gain closure and continue to move forward with her life."
If you know of, or suspect, a child in danger, please report to any law enforcement agency at 911 or contact the Napa County District Attorney’s Office, Victim Services Division at (707) 299-1414.
Children who are sexually abused disclose to people they trust, who support them, and seem likely to be able to help them out of the situation, the DA's Office said. If a child discloses to you, please do not ask the child a lot of questions about their experience and avoid casting judgment on the nature of the acts or the identity of the offender.
Thank the child for their trust and assure them that you will act responsibly with their disclosure. Be encouraging and contact a law enforcement professional, officials said.
