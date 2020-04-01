Napa man sentenced to 50 years in prison for child molestation

A Napa man who pleaded guilty to multiple sex offenses involving a minor faces decades behind bars.

Gustavo Calderon Guzman, 32, was sentenced to 50 years in state prison Friday in Napa County Superior Court, according to a news release from District Attorney Allison Haley. The sentence handed down by Judge Mark Boessenecker also requires Guzman to register as a sex offender for life.

Guzman had pleaded guilty Jan. 29 to seven felony counts, including forcible sexual abuse of a child younger than 14, as well as creating and possessing child pornography.

The charges stemmed from molestation of a female relative in Napa County that took place when the girl was between the ages of 7 and 12, until her 11-year-old school friend reported the incidents to the county Child Welfare Services, according to the district attorney's statement. Napa Police arrested Guzman at his home on April 4, 2019.

“The most egregious sex offenders are generally friendly and charismatic individuals who earn the trust of children and their families,” Deputy District Attorney Agnes Dziadur said in the release. “Unfortunately, this type of abuse most often occurs within the home and at the hands of a family member. This can make it even harder for survivors to come forward.

“It took immense courage for both the young reporting party to come forward the way she did, and for the survivor to report the abuse she had endured in this case. Their strength made this plea bargain possible, and will ensure that the defendant spends the majority of his life in prison where he belongs.”

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

