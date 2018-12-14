SANTA ROSA — Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Dana Simonds Friday morning sentenced a Napa man to consecutive life terms in prison for sexually assaulting a girl under age 14 in Bodega Bay last year.
A jury convicted Timothy Lee Marble, 52, in November of forcible rape, oral copulation and lewd acts on April 1, 2017. The charges contained enhancements alleging Marble has a prior felony strike conviction and served a prior prison term.
The Napa girl encountered Marble at a Napa gas station after she had an argument with her family at her home on March 30, according to the prosecution. She smoked marijuana with Marble and agreed to get into his truck.
Deputy District Attorney Laura Passaglia McCarthy told the jury Marble injected the girl with methamphetamine, bound her hands and raped her.
Marble also carved the words "Timothy" and "die" in the girl's arm, Passaglia McCarthy said.
The girl escaped by jumping out of the truck on state Highway 1 near Harbor Way in Bodega Bay. Marble borrowed a cell phone to report a missing person to the sheriff's office, and when a deputy arrived, the girl emerged limping and crying from bushes where she had been hiding, according to the prosecution.
The girl and a parent were in court Friday but they did not make a statement to the court and declined to comment after the sentencing.
Simonds sentenced Marble to life in prison without parole and 100 years to life on the five felony counts.