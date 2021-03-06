Napa man sentenced to prison for 22 years for lewd acts with a child

A 63-year-old Napa man was sentenced to prison for 22 years after pleading guilty in Napa Superior Court to three counts of lewd and sexual acts with a child who was 4 years old, the Napa County District Attorney's Office reported.

Donald Wayne Carrillo was arrested in December 2019 for crimes that occurred in June 2019 while he was acting as a babysitter, the District Attorney's Office charged.

In January, Carrillo pleaded guilty to three charges. In addition to the prison term, Carrillo was ordered to pay $31,555 in restitution to the victim's family, $150,000 in non-economic damages to the victim and another $50,000 to her parents, Assistant District Attorney Paul Gero reported.

Records show that the defendant had been an EMT and in the music business, Gero said. Restitution amounts do not take into account whether the defendant can pay, he said.