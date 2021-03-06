Napa man sentenced to prison for 22 years for lewd acts with a child

A 63-year-old Napa man was sentenced to prison for 22 years after pleading guilty in Napa Superior Court to three counts of lewd and sexual acts with a child who was 4 years old, the Napa County District Attorney's Office reported.
Donald Wayne Carrillo was arrested in December 2019 for crimes that occurred in June 2019 while he was acting as a babysitter, the District Attorney's Office charged.
In January, Carrillo pleaded guilty to three charges. In addition to the prison term, Carrillo was ordered to pay $31,555 in restitution to the victim's family, $150,000 in non-economic damages to the victim and another $50,000 to her parents, Assistant District Attorney Paul Gero reported.
Records show that the defendant had been an EMT and in the music business, Gero said. Restitution amounts do not take into account whether the defendant can pay, he said.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
FEB. 8: Multiple local law enforcement agencies teamed up early Monday morning to pursue a vehicle that took off when American Canyon Police a…
FEB. 5: Each of the 12 Napa thefts was a "cold" report, meaning there was no suspect information for police to follow up on at the time.
JAN. 28: American Canyon police said they chased a motorist at low speed for about a mile after trying to make a vehicle stop for a Vehicle Co…
JAN. 27: Napa Police officers pursued a BMW that had been reported stolen in Vallejo and used to run over a male in that city.
FEB. 22: Two catalytic converter theft suspects were behind bars after a north Napa car owner interrupted thieves caught in the act of removin…
FEB. 23: A motorist fleeing a traffic stop in St. Helena was seriously injured when his car ran off Highway 29, crossed Napa Valley Wine Train…
FEB. 26: American Canyon police took a report of a catalytic converter theft on Klamath Court, then located surveillance camera footage of the…
At 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, a nearby resident reported a burglary in progress at Java Hut on Silverado Trail.
FEB. 17: City of Napa police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the 7-Eleven store at Silverado Trail and Clark Street. The victim l…
FEB. 18: A man driving a stolen vehicle fled from Napa County Sheriff’s officers, lost control and drove into a city of Napa house.