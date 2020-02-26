Napa man sentenced to 2 years in jail for collision that killed Petaluma couple

SANTA ROSA — A Napa man was sentenced Monday in Sonoma County Superior Court to two years in jail for misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in connection with a collision that killed a married Petaluma couple in 2015, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office said.

A jury convicted Christopher Shuman, 32, of the vehicular manslaughter charges on Jan. 30. In 2018, Shuman pleaded no contest to driving with a license that had been suspended at the time of the collision because of two prior DUI offenses, according to court records.

On May 6, 2015, Shuman was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado work truck south on state Highway 121 west of Napa Road near Schellville in unincorporated Sonoma County south of Sonoma, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The truck crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2010 Ford Fusion. The Ford driver, Richard Steinhart, 78, died at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa and his wife Faye Steinhart, 72, died at the scene.

Shuman suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene, the CHP said. Shuman was driving above the posted speed limit and methamphetamine was present in his blood, prosecutors said.

At the sentencing, the couple's son told Judge Nancy Shaffer that Shuman should not have been driving at the time of the collision because his license was suspended, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Bay City News Service

