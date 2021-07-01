 Skip to main content
Napa man seriously injured in drowsy-driving crash, CHP says

Napa man seriously injured in drowsy-driving crash, CHP says

A Napa resident was hospitalized with major injuries after he fell asleep at the wheel Thursday morning and was involved in a three-car collision in the Carneros region of Napa County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Erik Robles, 36, was driving a 2000 Acura TL sedan west on Highway 12/121 near Haire Lane, just east of the Sonoma County border, when he fell asleep, crossed the center line and struck a 2012 GMC Acadia SUV head-on at about 5:30 a.m., according to spokesperson Marc Renspurger of CHP’s Napa bureau. A man driving a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria was able to evade the initial collision but was sideswiped by the two vehicles, Renspurger said in a news release.

Robles was injured in the wreck and taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center. He was not wearing his seat belt and was driving with a suspended license, according to Renspurger.

The other motorists — a 71-year-old woman from Hagerman, Idaho at the wheel of the GMC, and the 59-year-old Arbuckle man driving the Ford — were not injured, Renspurger said.

Editor's note: This item has been amended to correct the timeframe in which the driver fell asleep.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

