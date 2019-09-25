A Napa man was arrested Tuesday afternoon, after police say a child told a school employee that they had been sexually abused for years.
Napa Police Department detectives investigated and determined that there was probable cause to arrest the man for abusing a family member, according to a department press release. He was found at his home in the 500 block of River Glen Drive, taken to the police station and interviewed, detectives say.
Police say Jesus Alfredo Cruz, 43, was arrested on suspicion of felony charges related to sexual abuse of a child younger than 14.
He remained in jail as of Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Dustin Dodd at 707-257-9568 or ddodd@cityofnapa.org.