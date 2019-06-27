A Napa man sexually assaulted his roommate after calling her to his room for help with the WiFi, police say.
The Napa Police Department said in an email that he cornered her while she was in his room and committed an unspecified act of sexual battery. He blocked her path when she tried to leave, but she eventually fought him off and escaped, police say.
Jose Guadalupe Lopez Sosa, 35, left the residence in the 2300 block of Beach Street and returned while three police cars parked at the home. He was arrested on suspicion of three felonies related to false imprisonment, sexual battery and assault with intent to commit a felony, according to the jail booking report.
He was booked into Napa County Jail at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the jail booking report.