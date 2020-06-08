Napa man suspected of killing cellmate in a California prison

The death of a 27-year-old inmate at the California state prison in Corcoran is being investigated as a homicide, officials said Sunday. The victim's cellmate – who is serving a 33-year manslaughter sentence for the death of Napa resident Don Buffington in 2013 – has been placed in segregated housing, according to corrections officials.
Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said staff were conducting a security check about 10 p.m. Saturday when they noticed Antonio Vasquez covered in a blanket in his cell, according to a news release.
His cellmate, Adrian Madrigal, 31, refused to turn on the cell lights.
"Madrigal was removed from the cell and staff examined Vasquez, who was unresponsive," the release states. "Staff began life-saving measures and 911 was called."
Efforts to resuscitate Vasquez failed, and paramedics pronounced Vasquez dead at 11:06 p.m. Madrigal was placed in segregated housing as officials investigate the case as a possible homicide, according to the release.
The Kings County District Attorney's Office is assisting the prison's Investigative Services Unit, and the Office of the Inspector General has been informed.
Vasquez was transferred to Corcoran from Los Angeles County on Oct. 9, 2014. He was serving a 22-year sentence for second-degree attempted murder, according to the release.
Madrigal was transferred from Napa County on March 21, 2019. He is serving a 33-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter in the death of the 62-year-old Buffington during a home break-in on June 21, 2013.
Authorities have said Madrigal, then 24, entered Buffington's Hayes Street house through an unlocked back window before fatally stabbing the resident, taking jewelry from the home and fleeing in the victim's SUV. California Highway Patrol officers stopped Madrigal a day later for a traffic violation near Lake Berryessa and learned he was not the owner of the vehicle, and Napa Police officers were then sent to Buffington's home where he was found dead.
Madrigal initially was charged with first-degree murder, but later was treated at Napa State and Atascadero State hospitals before being deemed competent to stand trial, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter, robbery and burglary in Napa County Superior Court in February 2019, in a deal that dismissed the murder allegation.
At the time Buffington was killed, Madrigal was on probation for a 2011 incident in which he climbed the 140-foot-tall Coombs Street water tower and dropped various items from the tower, according to Napa Police. He was convicted the following year and served jail time for assault with a deadly weapon.
Madrigal was arrested again in April 2013 on suspicion of stealing clothes from the Kohl’s store in downtown Napa, according to court documents. He was released from the Napa jail and ordered to receive a mental health assessment, going free on June 5 – less than 2 ½ weeks before Buffington's death.
With reports from Fresno Bee reporter Yesenia Amaro and Register reporter Howard Yune.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
