Napa man suspected of planting camera in Wendy's bathroom

  • Updated
Video gear Wendy's

This camera gear was recovered from a bathroom at the Wendy's restaurant on Trancas Street, Napa Police reported. 

 Napa Police Department

A former employee at Wendy's restaurant on Trancas Street was arrested Wednesday after a customer discovered a video camera in a bathroom stall, Napa Police reported.

Police said the camera, which captured people urinating and defecating in July and August, 2019, had been discovered only recently by a Wendy's customer.

Detectives extracted images of the suspect installing the camera at the start of several videos, police said. He was identified as Arisai Sauceda Benites from prior jail booking photos, police said.

Sauceda Benites, 22, was arrested in his apartment on the 1600 block of Pueblo Avenue where detectives said they found 27 used glass methamphetamine smoking pipes and suspected meth.

Two children, a 1-year-old and a 12-year-old, were turned over to the Napa County Child Protective Services, police said.

Sauceda Benites was booked into the Napa County jail for possible felony charges of eavesdropping and child endangerment and misdemeanor charges of invading privacy with a video camera and possession of methamphetamine.

Police said they checked the restrooms at Wendy's and no other cameras were found. They also inspected facilities at other local fast food restaurants where Sauceda Benites had been working and found no recording devices.

Police are encouraging business owners to check such areas as bathrooms and fitting rooms for illegally installed cameras.

