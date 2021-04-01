Napa man suspected of planting camera in Wendy's bathroom

A former employee at Wendy's restaurant on Trancas Street was arrested Wednesday after a customer discovered a video camera in a bathroom stall, Napa Police reported.
Police said the camera, which captured people urinating and defecating in July and August, 2019, had been discovered only recently by a Wendy's customer.
Detectives extracted images of the suspect installing the camera at the start of several videos, police said. He was identified as Arisai Sauceda Benites from prior jail booking photos, police said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Sauceda Benites, 22, was arrested in his apartment on the 1600 block of Pueblo Avenue where detectives said they found 27 used glass methamphetamine smoking pipes and suspected meth.
Two children, a 1-year-old and a 12-year-old, were turned over to the Napa County Child Protective Services, police said.
Sauceda Benites was booked into the Napa County jail for possible felony charges of eavesdropping and child endangerment and misdemeanor charges of invading privacy with a video camera and possession of methamphetamine.
Police said they checked the restrooms at Wendy's and no other cameras were found. They also inspected facilities at other local fast food restaurants where Sauceda Benites had been working and found no recording devices.
Police are encouraging business owners to check such areas as bathrooms and fitting rooms for illegally installed cameras.
WATCH NOW: A PATIENT RECEIVES A FIRST DOSE AT THE MASS VACCINATION CLINIC HELD AT THE CIA AT COPIA
SEE PHOTOS OF LIONS, DOLPHINS AND MORE AT SIX FLAGS DISCOVERY KINGDOM IN VALLEJO
Cain, an African lion at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
Six Flags dolphins
Lu the macaw and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Director of Animal Care Dianne Cameron
A group of lions at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
Dolphins at Six Flags
African lion at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
An African lion at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
Lions at Six Flags
Six Flags lions
Six Flags Macaw
Six Flags in Vallejo
Six Flags Vallejo
Six Flags Medusa roller coaster
Two lions at Six Flags
Lion at Six Flags
Lion at Six Flags
Dolphins at Six Flags
Dolphins at Six Flags in Vallejo
Six Flags
Six Flags
Lion at Six Flags
A lion at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo
Lion safety sign at Six Flags
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
In March of 2020, the daily lives of Napa County's health care providers changed dramatically. A year into the pandemic, they reflect on the m…
A Harley-Davidson restored by the late Jack Christianson was stolen in 2018. Over the last few weeks, St. Helena recovered it and returned it …
CalVet, which runs the home, declined to say whether security had been heightened since 2018. Some officials say additional security isn't nee…
An unassuming plant has produced a giant stalk for the first time in over 20 years in a Napa yard. What do you make of it?
Three of Brandan Nylander's relatives filed suit March 15 in connection with his death following an April 2020 vehicle pursuit.
Take a sneak peek inside a new Napa tiki bar, Wilfred's Lounge, planned to open this summer.
Abide Medical Cannabis Dispensary is now open in downtown Napa.
Disagreement over extending a 120-day pay-raise requirement beyond supermarket workers puts an ordinance on hold, at least for now.
This retro midcentury modern style can be found in neighborhoods around town. What was old is now cool.
COMMENTARY: Kevin Courtney: You hear stories. Now I was going to find out for myself.