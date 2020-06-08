× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like others in Napa who’ve joined the “Napa Bear Hunt” craze, Eric Mooney has a bear on display at his house.

But Mooney’s bear isn’t just sitting in a front window.

No -- This bear is flying a kite. Or he’s hang-gliding. Or ski-jumping, practicing archery or snorkeling. The bear is even making ‘smores.

“Every other day I change the bear” and his “scene,” said Mooney. To date, Mooney has created at least 35 different bear displays.

“It keeps (people) entertained, and gives me something to break up the day,” he said.

Back in mid-March, after reading about the Teddy Bear Hunt trend, Mooney decided to get in on the fun.

Taking a page from Michael Rosen’s 1989 children’s book “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,” people in Napa – and across the globe — are placing teddy bears and other stuffed animals in homes’ windows to create a scavenger hunt-like activity for kids who are stuck at home.

And Mooney had the perfect bear. Almost 2-feet tall, the bear was his when he was a child and later adopted by Mooney’s son.

“For years it sat on his bed,” said Mooney. At one point the bear wore a Little League jersey. Then it got put in the garage, where Mooney found it in March.

However, Mooney’s bear was a little too big for the front window of the family’s home. And that’s when inspiration struck.

“He’s got this baseball outfit on,” Mooney recalled. “Why don’t I just put him outside with a baseball bat?”

And a bear star was born.

Mooney said he’s encouraged by the reactions he gets from people who walk by. “The kids get a kick out of it,” he said.

The bear, named Jonathan by a young neighbor girl, even wears a raincoat and boots when it rains.

Where does he get his ideas for Jonathan’s adventures?

“Most of them just come from me,” said Mooney.

He’s not an artist by profession; in fact his day job includes doing analytics for Far Niente Family of Wines.

Sure, during Halloween and Christmas the family does decorate their house, “but we’re not over the top,” he said.

A wire strung between two parts of his roof has come in handy for hanging bear props in mid-air, Mooney said.

“This is the most unique outdoor display I’ve ever done,” he said. “I guess I have some creativity.”

Sometimes his daughter – who’s home from college due to the COVID-19 pandemic – helps out, he said.

Props and gear come from his kids’ childhood hobbies. Son Austin is 21 and daughter Amanda is 19.

Neighbors have made requests. That’s what led to one of his more recent bear displays: Jonathon the bear lifting weights.

To protect the family bear, he’s taken in each night and reinstalled in the morning, said Mooney.

Does he have a favorite scene so far?

“It’s tough,” said Mooney. “I think the ‘smores was one of my favorites. It was very well executed. And the detail -- people really thought it was a real candy bar.”

“Yoda was a big hit” with visitors, he said.

He does get suggestions now and then. “One of my neighbors would love to see him as scientist. I have figured out how to pull that one off yet.

Mooney said to discourage people from leaving home during the shelter-in-place order, he didn’t want to publish his address, but he said his house is near Alston Park between Redwood Road and Trower Avenue.

How much longer will the Jonathan the bear be on display?

Initially, “I figured though the end of June,” said Mooney. “We’ll see.”

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.