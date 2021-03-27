Napa may pursue new public art at city parks, First Street roundabout

With Napa’s long-planned overhaul of a downtown square on hold, the city may turn its attention to placing artworks in various parks, a parking garage, and a newly rebuilt gateway to the city center.

Napa’s Public Art Steering Committee on Tuesday endorsed adding a quartet of public art projects totaling more than $800,000 to the city’s next yearly budget, which will take effect July 1. The package includes an installation at First Street and California Boulevard in the triple-roundabout entryway into downtown, another work at the Second Street garage, and a new Art in Parks program that would add outdoor art pieces to some of the city’s 50-plus recreational spaces.

A fourth project would place an outdoor art piece along a currently missing link of the Napa Valley Vine Trail, which remains unbuilt along Soscol Avenue from Vallejo Street south to Napa’s Riverfront.

The committee’s choice of projects, which requires City Council approval, would spread Napa’s stock of publicly viewable artworks to other neighborhoods beyond the downtown core that has been the focus of exhibitions like the Art Walk outdoor gallery.