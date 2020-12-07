 Skip to main content
Napa Mayor Jill Techel looks back on the eve of her retirement
Politics

Napa Mayor Jill Techel looks back on the eve of her retirement

Jill Techel speaks at Napa Park Homes apartments

Mayor Jill Techel addressed guests at the October 2019 grand reopening ceremony for the Napa Park Homes, a reduced-rent apartment complex that received a two-year renovation under the guidance of Napa Valley Community Housing. Techel will end her four-term run as mayor with the swearing-in of her successor, Councilmember Scott Sedgley, on Tuesday.

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

After nearly half a century calling Napa home — and nearly 16 years leading the city as its mayor — what comes next for Jill Techel?

Jill Techel

Jill Techel

Whatever her answer is, the departing mayor predicted on the eve of her retirement, her path is unlikely to hold government office in the future, as a new generation of Napans — including two newly elected City Council members — continues taking the reins.

“There's such a rich crop of people who, as my granddaughter would say, are ready to take a turn,” Techel said Wednesday on her 73rd birthday, six days before the four-term mayor formally gives way to mayor-elect and Councilmember Scott Sedgley, whom she endorsed soon after he declared his candidacy in January 2019.

“I didn't want to grow old in office; the energy for change, to put processes in place, wasn't as fresh as it was when I started (in 2005). … I will miss pieces of the job, but we have a great team coming in and I want to support them any way I can, which probably means lying low for a little bit.”

Tuesday's swearing-in ceremony at City Hall for Sedgley and incoming Councilmembers Beth Painter and Bernie Narvaez will mark the end of Techel's 24 years in city service, which began after the council selected her for a seat vacated by the death of Mayor Ed Solomon in an August 1996 vehicle accident.

She was then elected mayor for the first time in March 2005, presiding over a period marked by great expansion in Napa's hotel and hospitality businesses — but also by a flood, earthquake, wildfires and two recessions, including the current one triggered by the coronavirus pandemic that has throttled much of the local tourism industry.

“We've been through some really awful moments, (but) when you have leadership, people want to help you even more, and Napa gets under recovery quickly,” said Techel, who added that a desire to help guide Napa's recovery from the 2014 earthquake convinced her to serve her fourth and final term. “The hardest part now of COVID is Napa is still in the midst of the disaster and it's tough, tough, tough.”

Techel said her taste for public service began early with her upbringing in Grand Forks, North Dakota, where her father, who owned an advertising agency, served on the local school board and eventually handed his daughter her high school diploma personally. A term on the student senate followed at the University of North Dakota, where she graduated in 1969, followed by years as a Girl Scouts trainer and volunteer after she moved to Napa in 1971 and raised two children. She later served six years on the board of the Napa Valley Unified School District, which she left to accept the council seat following Mayor Solomon's death.

An element in her longevity in city office, she said, was the absence of any real political ambitions beyond the city limits, and thus of her need to enter the partisan jousting necessary to win state or federal office.

“I'm about balance and being in the middle,” said Techel, a former registered Republican, of working in a system where city elected posts are officially non-partisan. “... I was registered, but not active in the party. Someone once said 'Jill hangs out with Democrats' and I did — I hung out with all sorts of people.

"To run in Sacramento you have to be strong in the party, and that was never how I chose to get involved. It made me a more independent mayor, but it didn't set me up for state office — and I was OK with that. I toyed with the Board of Supervisors but other than (it) paying a lot more, the work of being a mayor is so rewarding.”

Techel attributed her goal of balance and harmony for helping to push through some of Napa's most crucial transformations — including the flood-control project that attracted some $100 million in federal funding to tame the Napa River and make possible its extensive transformation over the past two decades.

The send-off for Techel took a largely virtual form Dec. 1 when the council, meeting at City Hall before an online audience, hosted a commemorative video featuring friends and colleagues of the mayor going back more than half a century – from the TV and radio host Shadoe Stevens, a schoolmate from their 1960s college years, to Gov. Gavin Newsom to basketball star Stephen Curry and Napa County's other mayors and supervisors. The video, the centerpiece of a celebration jointly planned by Techel's relatives and city staff, concluded with clips from her three grandsons and 4-year-old granddaughter, with whom she hopes to spend more time in her post-mayoral life.

“Several parties were going to happen, and it would have been fun and I could have connected to more people,” she said of the celebration ideas that were set aside in the interest of social distancing. “But it was overwhelming as it was. People were texting me and got me on Facebook and an awful lot of people watched it, and it warms my heart.”

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Howard Yune

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

