Napa Mayor Jill Techel looks back on the eve of her retirement

She was then elected mayor for the first time in March 2005, presiding over a period marked by great expansion in Napa's hotel and hospitality businesses — but also by a flood, earthquake, wildfires and two recessions, including the current one triggered by the coronavirus pandemic that has throttled much of the local tourism industry.

“We've been through some really awful moments, (but) when you have leadership, people want to help you even more, and Napa gets under recovery quickly,” said Techel, who added that a desire to help guide Napa's recovery from the 2014 earthquake convinced her to serve her fourth and final term. “The hardest part now of COVID is Napa is still in the midst of the disaster and it's tough, tough, tough.”

Techel said her taste for public service began early with her upbringing in Grand Forks, North Dakota, where her father, who owned an advertising agency, served on the local school board and eventually handed his daughter her high school diploma personally. A term on the student senate followed at the University of North Dakota, where she graduated in 1969, followed by years as a Girl Scouts trainer and volunteer after she moved to Napa in 1971 and raised two children. She later served six years on the board of the Napa Valley Unified School District, which she left to accept the council seat following Mayor Solomon's death.

