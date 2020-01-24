WASHINGTON, D.C. —Americans for the Arts and The United States Conference of Mayors on Friday presented the 2020 Public Leadership in the Arts Awards to Napa Mayor Jill Techel and two other elected officials.
Techel was cited for supporting innovative programs and championing the benefits that public art can provide to a community.
With the Rail Arts District, BottleRock music festival, and the Napa Art Walk, Napa continues to be enriched and enhanced by incorporating the arts in its community fabric, the sponsors of the award said in a news release.
Napa’s newest development is the creation of the Napa Lighted Art Festival, a celebration of creative arts, technology, and light, held annually in January, the city’s slowest tourism month.
In 2019, approximately 35,000 people attended the festival, with approximately 40% from outside Napa County. The City of Napa raised more than $225,000 for the festival which accounted for 80% of all revenue and reduced the burden on the city’s general fund to support free cultural events.
The economic impact to the city was estimated at $1.8 million, the city estimated.
Under the direction of Techel, city staff also developed a local community engagement component for the festival, which included partnering with the Napa Valley Unified School District. During this past year, 30 students in the digital design lab at New Tech High School created one of the installations downtown. These students showcased their artwork next to other highly acclaimed international and regional artists.
“I am humbled by this honor and the recognition of the City of Napa’s Art Scene," Techel said. "Arts brings us great joy and provides us a place to come together and celebrate with our neighbors, friends and visitors. Arts has been the connector that has brought the educational, economic, recreational and non-profit sectors together. Our projects around the arts have brought magic to Napa.”
Techel was honored for cities with under 100,000 population.
The other winners were Jay Inslee, governor of Washington, who received the National Award for State Arts Leadership, and Becky Ames, mayor of Beaumont, Texas, who received the honor for cities with a population of 100,000 or more.