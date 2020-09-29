 Skip to main content
Napa mayoral candidates invited to Social and Environmental Justice Forum

The public is invited to join the Napa County Progressive Alliance for a Zoom webinar on Monday, Oct. 5, to learn more about Napa’s mayoral candidates’ positions on local social and environmental justice issues.

All three candidates -- Gerardo Martin, Doris Gentry, and Scott Sedgley -- have confirmed their participation.

The forum is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Spanish interpretation will be available.

Attendees must pre-register to observe the forum “live” as it is happening at https://bit.ly/2SbzLrO  It will also be recorded and posted on the NCPA Facebook page and group, and the NCPA and Diversity Watch Napa YouTube Channels.

