Mentis, which has provided community-based mental wellness services to Napans since 1948, will soon have a new and much bigger home.

The nonprofit recently purchased a large property currently occupied by Blue Oak Middle School, at 1272 Hayes St. in Napa.

“It’s a game changer” for the nonprofit, said Rob Weiss, executive director for Mentis.

At Mentis’ new home, “we will consolidate, bring all our staff into one location, and expand programming," he said. "And that's the exciting part because there's tremendous need for more mental health services, particularly for youth.”

According to the Napa County Clerk-Recorder's Office, the property sold for $6.42 million on June 30. Mentis had previously purchased an adjacent cottage, at 1248 Hayes St., from the school. On July 12, Mentis sold that property for $650,000.

Blue Oak Middle School will move to a new campus, currently under construction across from the Blue Oak elementary school building at 1436 Polk St. in downtown Napa.

A $4.75 million award from California for youth mental health is another key element of the evolution of Mentis.

The grant comes from the state Department of Health Care Services’ Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program. In December, the state announced a total of $480.5 million in infrastructure grants to support youth mental health initiatives.

Mentis is one of just four nonprofits in the Bay Area — and the only one in Napa County — to receive such funding at this time.

The Hayes Street property “is extremely well-suited to the work we do and the environment that we want to operate in,” said Weiss.

Mentis’ work goes beyond improving access to mental health services. “Mentis looks upstream to prevent mental health issues from escalating in the first place and intervening early,” Weiss said, adding that the school property can be easily refashioned to Mentis' mission.

“A lot of the infrastructure that already existed for a school is well-translated and converted into a nonprofit organization and what we need to deliver mental health services,” said Weiss. The new campus will be used during the day, not for overnight care.

The property is also big enough for Mentis to expand. The nonprofit’s current home, at 709 Franklin St., is only 1,600 square feet, while the new building will cover more than 13,000 square feet.

In addition, “the environment has a very soothing energy,” said Weiss, referring to the site's abundant trees and a warm, brown-colored building that looks unlike a traditional health clinic.

Mentis currently has about 50 employees across Napa County. With a state grant and a larger campus, “we will be scaling up staffing (for) the expansion of services,” Weiss said.

According to data from Mentis, the need for mental health services has never been more urgent. The nonprofit reports that one in three adults in any given year experiences a mental health condition. In Napa County that amounts to more than 30,000 adults — enough to fill Napa’s Memorial Stadium five times.

Weiss said that 40% of Napa County youth reported that they have felt “chronic sadness or hopelessness for two weeks or more during the past year," and 20% said "they have contemplated suicide in the last 12 months.”

To accommodate ongoing construction at Blue Oak’s middle school campus, Mentis will wait to move into the Hayes Street site until the winter of 2025, said Liz Marks, Mentis development director.

Decisions about the Franklin Street Mentis building's future have yet to be announced, according to Weiss.

