A historic house of worship will seek to develop new homes on its downtown Napa property.

Napa Methodist Church has announced a partnership with Napa Valley Community Housing, the manager of rent-limited apartment complexes, and Burbank Housing, a developer of affordable housing projects, to pursue a “mixed-use work force housing community” on the congregation’s property at 625 Randolph St.

The church “believes housing is a basic human need,” Pastor Marylee Sheffer said last week in a joint announcement of the housing plan. “Without housing security, it is difficult for individuals to meet their other basic human needs. A roof over one’s head provides the stability and security needed to thrive, to raise a family, to work in local businesses, to ensure children can attend local schools and be part of our beautiful community.”

The partners did not provide details about the size of the project — which likely will require several years through design, permitting and construction — or the possible number of housing units, saying the plan is in the early fact-finding and due diligence phase.

Napa Methodist’s sanctuary, which opened in 1916 and was repaired following damage from the 2014 earthquake, would stay in place, as would its fellowship hall and some adjacent offices, the church announced in its statement.

Church members began pondering a new use for their property after homeless services — which operated out of the church’s Adams Hall on Fourth Street for 17 years as the Hope Center — moved to the South Napa Shelter in 2018, according to Dave Whitmer, a member of Napa Methodist and a county planning commissioner.

After Adams Hall was vacated, “the church asked me to dream about what we might do with that space in the future,” Whitmer said Tuesday. “As a result, we talked about different options, and housing came up early in the conversation.

“We invited developers of affordable housing to walk the space and talk with us about it. We were told, ‘Hey, this is a great spot — it would be nice to do something to create work force housing for the Napa community.’”

A survey of developers led church leaders to two agencies with extensive local experience creating and running affordable housing.

Burbank Housing, based in Santa Rosa, has been the lead developer of Napa projects rented to lower-income residents, including Oak Creek Terrace west of Highway 29 and Stoddard West on Gasser Drive. It also is leading the creation of supportive housing for homeless Napans at Heritage House, on the site of a defunct retirement home, and the Valley Lodge Apartments at the former Wine Valley Lodge motel.

Napa Valley Community Housing manages 19 properties with more than 500 housing units that house about 1,900 people, according to Gayle Adamowicz Bray, the agency’s director of partnerships.

Before preparing a building proposal for the city and residents to review, the church and its partners must settle details like the number of dwellings, the amount of open space to include, and how current users like a preschool and thrift store can figure into the site’s future, according to Burbank’s chief executive Larry Florin.

“First and foremost is making sure there is community input,” he said. “At the end of the day we may not make everyone happy, but we want a project that tries to alleviate the concerns the community night have about housing on the site.

“In Napa there’s a great need for all kinds of housing at all prices, but especially for farmworkers and families. We want to design with that in mind so it can speak to that population, whatever we build.”

How densely Napa Methodist and its partners can build on the church site — two parcels totaling not quite an acre — remains to be seen. A development “almost certainly will be multistory,” said Florin of Burbank Housing, but the number of units will depend just as much on how much funding — especially state and federal grants — the church and its partners can secure.

The church block is zoned as a “downtown neighborhood” area and likely will not require a rezoning for homes to be built, according to Michael Walker, a Napa city senior planner.

No permit applications have yet been filed for a housing project at the site, but Walker predicted the plan would face few if any hurdles from a city that for years has confronted ballooning rents — and minuscule vacancy rates — that have made it increasingly difficult for Napa workers to live close to their jobs.

“It’s something we’re obviously supportive of, more housing, especially downtown,” he said Wednesday.

Whitmer of Napa Methodist was hopeful that the long-running crisis of housing affordability would give the Napa project’s backers a smoother path in the years ahead.

“The situation our city and county find themselves in is that the need for work force housing is so acute, that we’re hopeful the city will see it that way too,” he said.

