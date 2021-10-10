Napa Methodist Women's Thrift Shop reopens after 17-month pandemic closure

Napa Methodist Women's Thrift Shop

The shop is located off the garden courtyard at 625 Randolph St. in Napa and is open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Masking, hand cleansing and social distancing required.

The Thrift Shop opens on the first Tuesday of February and closes on the last Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

Most items are $5 or less.

Donations accepted at the church or thrift shop on Tuesdays.