Napa Methodist Women's Thrift Shop reopens after 17-month pandemic closure

A pink princess tea cart. A pair of silver oxford shoes. A partial set of Limoges bone china plates. Halloween costumes, clothing, housewares, and even an Abe Lincoln-style top hat.
Such are just some of the treasures found at the Napa Methodist Women's Thrift Shop.
After a 17-month closure during the COVID-19 pandemic, the store reopened for business this past Tuesday. It's located at 625 Randolph St.
Word of the reopening seemed to have spread, because on that Tuesday morning a small group of shoppers had lined up near the store entrance adjacent to the church.
June Burruss of Napa was one of the first customers inside. Staffed by volunteers, the thrift store is only open once a week: Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“It’s kind of exciting,” Burruss said of the reopening. “I’d like to look for Blue Willow China,” she said, and anything else that catches her eye. Burruss recently moved to Napa from Scottsdale, Ariz., a city with “way more” bargain shopping choices. For her, another Napa thrift store, and something with quality items, is a welcome addition.
“I love these gals,” and the shop, said Stephanie Cole of Napa. “I always come by. It’s just like a hunting expedition. You never know what awesome find you’re going to get.”
“It’s good to see things go back to relative normal,” added Cole.
Karen Perry of Napa was also happy to find the store open.
“I just moved here in April from Half Moon Bay, and I love thrift shops,” said Perry. “And so when I saw that they were going to reopen here, I was just thrilled.” Perry bought a piece of vintage Tupperware, a bag of cookie cutters and a Pyrex pie dish.
The thrift shop features three main rooms. One holds clothing, neatly hung on hangers and racks. A second room has more clothing, linens, toys, pillows, shoes and other items. A third room has a selection of glassware, knickknacks, dishes, china and more.
“We have lots of new things,” said volunteer Pat Davis. “Everything is new. Nothing is left over,” from before the shop closed in April 2020.
Martine Patrick has been the manager of the Napa Methodist Women's Thrift Shop for more than 20 years.
It feels great to be open again, Patrick said. “We’re hoping that we have the same customers,” returning once again to buy.
The church and shop regularly accept donations which are then curated by the volunteers. “We get so much stuff,” said Patrick. Some items are passed on to Goodwill. The rest is put out for sale.
In a normal year, the shop generates about $8,000 to $10,000 a year, said Patrick. From that, money is donated to Methodist missions across the U.S. and world.
“We're here to help the community, the homeless,” said Patrick.
Volunteer Pat Parker helped manage admission to the shop this past Tuesday morning. For social distancing purposes, a limited number of shoppers are allowed inside at any one time.
“We’re so excited about opening because we want to be able to serve people who need our items and be able to donate what we make to our missions,” said Parker.
Pre-pandemic, Parker said that the store would have as many as 50 shoppers. “We have a lot of people that come here every Tuesday,” she said.
“We have a great shop with a lot of wonderful, interesting objects,” said Patrick. “Everything you need in your household. Please come and stop at our little, ‘big’ shop.”
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
