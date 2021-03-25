Napa midcentury modern houses are hot properties

“It’s a fun place. All you have to do is put the pink flamingo in the backyard,” Brasil said with a laugh.

Within days the Rainier house received multiple offers above list price, said Brasil, who is with Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley.

“People who want that architecture, if it’s done nicely, are willing to pay for it,” said Brasil. He thinks that’s because the retro style gives more of a sense of history “and it’s different from what you see in newer construction.”

Availability of such homes, even houses that have been made over in the midcentury modern style, is few and far between, said Brasil.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When one hits” the market for sale, “there’s a lot of attention,” said Brasil. And for sellers who have such a home? “You are sitting on a little gold mine.”

Marchbanks, also with Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley, has a listing for a midcentury modern house, located at 5 Lutge Court in the Montecito Heights area. The house hasn’t been remodeled yet, but it’s also already in contract after multiple offers over the asking price of $1,195,000 were received.

“People love the floor-to-ceiling windows and the openness and the simplicity,” of midcentury modern homes, said Marchbanks.