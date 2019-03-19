The miniature robot on wheels rolled along the hallway floor at Redwood Middle School, twisting and turning on command. But this was no kid’s toy.
The robot is a high-tech device programmed by students in a new elective class called robotics circuitry. Some 30 students are learning computer coding, robotics and basic circuitry in the class.
They include students Peyton Czekalewski, Nick Sims, Ivan Acosta and Roman Williams, the architects of this particular robot’s programming.
Watching their miniature robot push a miniature load of “inventory,” the four carefully reviewed the robot’s path along an activity map representing the layout of a fictional warehouse and production facility.
If the robot works correctly, it will complete a pre-programmed route and successfully deliver its “load.”
“It’s very complex” project, said robotics and circuitry class teacher Kristy Lindsey. “There’s a lot of things going on.”
However, the boys’ robot was not quite cooperating. It was making one turn too widely, and as a result the load was falling to the side.
The four team members huddled near a laptop, editing the computer code that drives the robot on its path.
“We have to decode a lot” to make it work correctly, said Sims.
Sims said he chose the elective and wanted to work on this specific robot exercise because he likes taking on tough projects.
“I’ve always tried to better myself,” he said.
The four team members are “all really competitive and we went for the hardest (project) possible,” said Sims.
According to Czekalewski, “My first plan is baseball and my backup plan is computer science and I heard there’s a lot of jobs” for that industry. So he signed up for the class.
“It’s fun to challenge yourself,” said Williams.
“I like building stuff and I thought I’d learn more about robotics,” said Acosta.
Student Jaxon Leake created circuitry and wiring for a police "bot" that he programmed to sound sirens and flash colored lights. He signed up because the class “looked pretty cool."
Ridley Madison, an 8th grader, is one of only two girls in the class. She selected the elective because “I like computers and robotics interested me.” When asked why she thought more girls had not signed up, Madison said she didn't know.
Madison partnered with student Delay Anderson to create a program that causes a light on a circuit board to flash a message in Morse Code.
"Greetings from Delay and Ridley," the lights "spelled" out using shorter and longer blinks.
“Computers are my favorite thing in the world,” said Anderson. “I want to design video games in the future,” he said.
Lindsey, who also teaches math classes at Redwood Middle School, said she likes the idea of kids learning real world problem-solving skills, especially related to computers and programming. Many jobs will use those skills in the students' future, she said.
Her students are enthusiastic about mastering new skills. “They get so involved,” Lindsey said. “I’m amazed at what they can do.”
Local nonprofit NapaLearns provided the computers, training, teacher workshops and a “maker’s cart” filled with all the tools and supplies to create circuits and program computers to run the robots.
“I feel so grateful” that NapaLearns was able to help make the elective available to the kids, Lindsey said. “Without them we wouldn’t have it.”
At the end of the semester, a total of 10 students will make up two teams from RMS at a “RoboPlay” competition at UC Davis. This robotics competition lets students showcase real world math problem-solving skills in a competitive environment using math and programming.
In 2018, 19 NVUSD middle and high school teams attended the competition, where they earned 20 awards out of the 46 distributed.